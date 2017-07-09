Coutinho and Lallana Set To Return To Melwood This Week

Pre-season training has just gotten started ahead of the Red’s first summer friendly against Tranmere on Wednesday, with some names jumping right into the training as if they’d been waiting at the doors all summer. The rest are trickling in, slowly but surely, after taking their vacations late due to international duties. Gini Wijnaldum, Simon Mignolet, and Divock Origi all returned late last week to join new signing Mohamed Salah for his first training session as a Red.

Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana have been enjoying their vacations of late - with the former heading home to Brazil to be in Roberto Firmino’s wedding, and the latter enjoying the southern sun and Wimbledon matches. Lallana has also been posting his personal training sessions on Instagram, showing just how he’s keeping fit before returning to Merseyside.

The club confirmed earlier today that the two are due back to Melwood this coming Tuesday, just leaving Emre Can as the only one left to return. Considering the 23 year old recently helped Germany win the Confederations Cup this summer, he deserves an extra few days to relax.

Liverpool kick off the pre-season friendlies against Tranmere this Wednesday before meeting Wigan on Friday.