Missy Bo Kearns Turns 100

Missy Bo Kearns became the youngest player in the WSL era to hit 100 appearances for Liverpool. It’s fitting that the fan favorite Scouser is the one to hit that milestone thanks to the increasing influence she’s had on Matt Beard’s team over the last few years.

It was unfortunate that this 100th game was a 4-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City over the weekend, but the Reds still sit comfortably in 5th place.

The 22 year old England U23 captain spoke to the official site about this impressive accomplishment.

“I would probably never have imagined it to happen,” she admitted. “It’s obviously a massive milestone in my career and it’s a lot of experience for my age and I’m just grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had and I’m hungry for more. I love playing for Liverpool. It’s my childhood club.”

When asked to pick a personal highlight from her career, she named several. The first, however, was understandably helping push the Reds into the WSL from the second tier.

“I think winning promotion from the FA Women’s Championship back to the WSL, playing at Anfield for the first time, scoring my first goal, becoming the youngest captain for the women’s team, playing against the big teams,” she listed.

:Every game has had something special in it and I’ve learned something in each one but there’s obviously those standout ones when you score or when you get an assist. I’ve had so many highs that it’s hard to pick one moment that was my favourite.”

Kearns’ impressive performances in the midfield are only improving, and at 22-years-old, she still has a long career ahead of her.