Matt Beard’s Reaction To Liverpool Women Defeat To Manchester City

Liverpool FC Women hosted Manchester City on Saturday at Prenton Park and unfortunately, it went about as one would expect. Fuka Nagano and Taylor Hinds were both available, with the former getting a start and the latter coming on and scoring the only Reds goal of the day, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win and three points.

Especially when City go on to score 3 goals in ten minutes.

“If you look how well we started. We concede, in my opinion, a sloppy goal – I think we can deal with that. Then we just don’t recover from that moment,” manager Matt Beard said following the match.

“We start becoming a little bit hesitant, stop doing what was working well for us in that first 15-minute period. And we got punished; all three goals are preventable from our perspective, rash decisions. It’s frustrating because we’ve had good chances ourselves today. The toughest thing for me is they haven’t had to work hard for the goals, and that’s the most disappointing thing for me.”

Liverpool have still had a strong season, stronger than last, and unfortunately still find themselves struggling to compete with teams like City that - for better or worse - have had a bit more investment. Manchester City have players like Bunny Shaw and Lauren Hemp, two of Saturday’s goal scorers, on their roster and Beard believes some of our missing personalities played a role in the loss.

“We had a lot of players missing today. I definitely think we missed Niamh Fahey’s leadership today. I think Bunny Shaw was given a little bit maybe too much respect, I don’t know,” Beard continued.

“But at the end of the day, that’s what we have squads for. You can’t legislate for the injuries we’ve had over the last three weeks, it has been super-frustrating on that front.

“It was great to get Taylor back, I thought it was a fantastic goal. We’ve had some good moments today but been punished for the negative ones.”

Liverpool currently still sit fourth in the table, with one point separating them from fifth place Manchester United. If United win on Sunday when they face Everton, though, the Reds will likely drop out of that position and have to fight a bit more to get back into it before the end of the season.

“Yeah, of course it is [still the target],” the manager said of the top four finish.

“We finished seventh last year – we wanted to improve on that and we have already done that so far this year. Chelsea and Man City are leagues above everyone else in the division, leagues above. You’ve just got to make sure you [don’t] switch off in those moments. We’ve made great progress.”

Liverpool travel to Bristol City next following the international break on April 14.