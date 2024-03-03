Aston Villa 1, Liverpool FC Women 4: Koivisto Brace Seals Away Win

Aston Villa 1 - 4 Liverpool

Aston Villa: Mayling 37’ (pen)

Liverpool: Fisk 19’, Roman Haug 29’, Koivisto 60’, 82’

Pre-Match

After yet another international break the Liverpool FC Women are back to league play. The Reds notched their first league win of the calendar year last time out, beating Brighton 1-0 in mid-February. Matt Beard is looking to have his side continue to keep pressure on Manchester United for the fourth spot in the table.

Unfortunately, Beard is without midfield engine Ceri Holland after she was shown a harsh second yellow card at the end of the Brighton match. Shanice van de Sanden is also unavailable after the Netherlands international picked up an ankle injury while on international duty. Taylor Hinds remains the only other long term absence as she works her way back from a calf injury.

The LFC manager makes an interesting decision in midfield, selecting Sophie Lundgaard over Missy Bo Kearns to start. Youngster Mia Enderby is also given a start up top with Sophie Roman Haug ahead of the likes of Melissa Lawley and Leanne Kiernan.

First Half

Liverpool generate a couple of golden opportunities early on as they quickly move the ball up the pitch to Marie Höbinger on the left. The Austrian midfielder gets to the left side of the box before cutting the ball back for several white and green shirts in the box. The ball somehow runs past everyone before Mia Enderby gets on it, but the ball gets stuck under her feet. She passes the ball back to Fuka Nagano, but her shot is blocked, but only as far as Sophie Roman Haug. The striker has the ball at the edge of the six yard box, but her shot is also blocked out.

Another chances flashes past from a Höbinger free kick. She lines the ball up on the right side and drives a set piece in to the back post. Sophie Roman Haug makes the run but just can’t get a foot on the ball as it slides past the far post and out for a goal kick.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! The Reds have consistently caused problems in the early going, and manage to break through in the 18th minute from some set piece trickery. Fuka Nagano slides a clever pass into Mia Enderby after Nagano received an initial touch back from Marie Höbinger. Enderby fired a ball towards goal, but it was deflected into the path of Grace Fisk in the center of the box. She takes a quick shot and it deflects off of a defender on into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper stranded!

Alisha Lehmann is causing some problems for Liverpool as she attacks down the Aston Villa right flank. Shortly after Liverpool score, Lehmann carries the ball down the right before cutting a ball back for an attacking player. Liverpool do just enough to get a foot to the ball and scramble it away.

Mia Enderby has been might impressive so far. She does some good work down the right flank, combining with Emma Koivisto before playing a great low ball into the center of the box. Unfortunately no one anticipated the pass and the ball is partially cleared.

Liverpool bring it back and earn a corner on the left side. The ball is whipped in to a dangerous area and the goalkeeper is forced to punch it clear as Sophie Roman Haug challenges for a header. The ball falls to Sophie Lundgaard, who touches it to Jasmine Matthews, but the defender cannot get her shot away after trying to spin

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! The Reds keep the pressure up as Mia Enderby is again involved with starting a move. The young attacker carries the ball in from right to left, drawing a defender to her before playing the ball to Fuka Nagano. The Japan international quickly slides the ball to Jasmine Matthews on the left, and the defender drives a good cross into the box. The goalkeeper has to play the ball and just manages to get a hand to the ball, but she can only redirect it into the path of Sophie Roman Haug who calmly heads the ball into the wide open net!

Penalty to Aston Villa. A long diagonal out of the back to Kirsty Hanson on the left sees her isolated with Gemma Bonner as she drives forward into the box. Bonner is beaten for pace and tries to get her body in the way but clearly pulls down Hanson as they enter the box.

Goal Villa. Right back Sarah Mayling steps up and hits a perfect penalty to put the home side on the board. Rachael Laws guess the right way, but the ball was hit with pace just inside the post. A huge lifeline for Aston Villa as they are now back within a goal.

Hanson is using her pace to good effect down the left wing late in the first half. After creating the penalty, she then works her way past Emma Koivisto and sends in a dangerous cross. The ball is last touched by and Aston Villa player and rolls out for a goal kick.

Mia Enderby does well to user her pace down the left wing to get to the ball first and carry it into the box. The Aston Villa defender does a good job to get a toe to the ball to touch it out for a corner just as Enderby was about to unleash a shot. Enderby’s foot seemed to get caught up in the turf and stays down for a minute. She is thankfully able to continue.

Aston Villa earn a late corner kick and Liverpool are just able to clear the ball out of the box. The referee blows for half time with the score 2-1 in favor of Liverpool.

Second Half

Matt Beard makes one change to start the half. Gemma Bonner, who is on a yellow card after giving away the penalty, is replaced by Jenna Clark in a like for like change.

Clark gives away and early free kick after nibbling at the ankles of Hanson. Liverpool initially clear the ball, but it comes right back into the box. Mia Enderby whiffs on her attempted clearance, and the ball is sent back into the mixer where it falls to an Aston Villa attacker, but they misplay the ball in front of net.

Enderby bursts forward down the right for Liverpool, and she tees up Emma Koivisto for a cross. The ball hangs up in the air before the goalkeeper claims it just underneath her crossbar. Aston Villa burst forward and earn a corner kick on their left side. Liverpool again initially clear, but Fuka Nagano is now called for a foul in a very dangerous area just outside the top right side of Liverpool’s box. The free kick is partially blocked and is followed up with a shot, but the ball is right at Rachael Laws for a comfortable save.

Liverpool now earn two corner kicks in quick succession thanks to the work of Mia Enderby. Marie Höbinger looks for the head of Jenna Clark at the near post on both deliveries, but the second one is touched out for a goal kick.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! A move that starts all the way in the back from Rachael Laws ends up in the back of the net for the Reds! Laws plays a long ball forward that is popped up into the air by a defender before it is deftly headed by Sophie Lundgaard into the path of Jasmine Matthews on the left. The defender drives forward before sliding a low ball in across the face of goal. Mia Enderby slides in and just can’t make contact, but the ball keeps rolling across to the right for Emma Koivisto. The Finnish right back finishes the move with a strong strike that beats the goalkeeper to extend Liverpool’s lead back to two goals!

Matt Beard makes two substitutions directly after the goal. The attacking duo of Sophie Roman Haug and Mia Enderby are withdrawn for Melissa Lawley and Leanne Kiernan. Sophie Roman Haug leaves the match with a goal, and Mia Enderby was sensational on the day with her performance.

Aston Villa earn a corner and play it short. The ball is worked around before it is lifted into the box. Rachael Laws claims the ball just ahead of an attacker but then stays down holding her knee. She receives treatment and is able to continue. Wouldn’t be a Liverpool match with out some professional use of time by the crafty goalkeeper.

While Laws is being seen to, Liverpool make another change. Missy Bo Kearns comes on in place of Fuka Nagano in midfield.

Aston Villa are asking plenty of questions of Liverpool in the time after the goal, but so far the Reds have had the answers. Liverpool’s defenders have thrown their bodies in the way to block out opportunities, and Rachael Laws has been on hand to collect the few balls that have wormed their way through.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! A wonderful move down the left side sees Leanne Kiernan and Missy Bo Kearns combine well. Kearns slides the ball to Melissa Lawley, who returns it to Kearns inside the box. The midfielder hits a low shot at the near post, but it is blocked out by the goalkeeper. The ball runs back wide to Leanne Kiernan, and the striker lifts a cross to the back post for Emma Koivisto. The right wing back gets a head to the ball and it loops just under the crossbar to give Liverpool a 4-1 lead! That’s the second goal of the match for Koivisto.

Yana Daniels comes on as the last substitution of the day for Liverpool. She replaces Marie Höbinger.

Niamh Fahey almost gives Liverpool a fifth goal on the night. A corner kick comes to her on the right side of the box, but she fizzes her shot into the side netting on the wrong side of the post.

There are 7 minutes of extra time for some reason. Seems excessive, but that has been the frustrating norm this season in the WSL.

HUGE save from Rachael Laws at the death to keep Aston Villa from scoring a second goal! A corner kick is sent in and headed back to the near post. Laws comes flying across to get down and make the stop on an effort from close range.

Villa make one last attempt, lumping the ball forward into the box, but Rachael Laws calmly leaps and catches the ball while surrounded by players. The referee blows for full time as the goalkeeper punts the ball away!

Final Thoughts

Liverpool were the better side on the balance of things, but Aston Villa definitely made it nervy late in the first half and to start the second half. Emma Koivisto’s first goal of the day, the third of the match for Liverpool, really broke things open and turned the tide for the Reds. In the end, it was a comfortable win for Liverpool as they match their best goal tally of the season with four goals.

With the win, Liverpool extend their lead over Spurs to six points in the table, and the Reds stay hot on the heels of Manchester United for the fourth spot. Liverpool will return home to take on Leicester City in the FA Women’s Cup quarterfinals next Saturday.