Liverpool Women Rue “Two Dropped Points” Against Everton in FAWSL Derby

Heading into the derby against a struggling Everton side and with a European finish still to play for, Liverpool Women were expecting more from Sunday than the nil-nil draw they took home from Goodison Park.

Despite the disappointment, the point was still enough to move them clear of Manchester United and into fourth place, but the general feeling is that the draw represents two points lost rather than one being won.

“We were coming here to take three points, so it’s two dropped,” said captain Niamh Fahey following the match. “But we take a point, we didn’t concede, and we push on through now to next week against Man City.”

On paper at least, City are a far tougher task than Everton. They’re currently level with Chelsea in first, and they’re the side that dispatched United this weekend to allow Liverpool to slide up into fourth place.

Meanwhile, third-place Arsenal also won over the weekend, which stretches the gap to top three and the European places from six points with six games to play to eight points with five games now left to play.

It’s a gap that has likely shifted from unlikely to implausible, but while there are games to play there’s always a chance. Certainly, though, the Reds will need to be better than they were against Everton on Sunday.

“We’re going to have to make sure when we are on top we take our chances,” Fahey added. “There’s no reason we can’t [challenge]. We’ve had a good season. We just need to keep building, keep progressing.”