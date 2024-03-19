Leanne Kiernan: “It’s An Ideal Weekend”

When Leanne Kiernan broke through for Liverpool two and a half seasons ago, there was plenty of cause for excitement. The Irish striker lit up the FA Women’s Championship, scoring 13 goals in 22 league matches. She displayed a perfect balance of blazing speed to get on the end of through balls, a poachers instinct to be in the right place at the right time, and a finishers touch to score every which way.

Expectations were high for Kiernan at the start of last season as Liverpool were entering WSL play. Unfortunately, a terrible tackle caused a sever injury that saw Kiernan miss almost all of last season. A series of setbacks has seen her limited to a few substitute appearances until Liverpool hosted her previous club, West Ham. Kiernan was finally fit enough and sharp enough for a start. She was a live wire throughout much of the first half, and punctuated her return with her first goal in almost two years.

After the match, Kiernan was understandably excited. The match was a confluence of her first start, her first goal, both of which happened on St. Patrick’s day in front of her family against her old side.

“It’s an ideal weekend [and] on Paddy’s weekend too!,” exclaimed the Irish striker after the match.

“I can’t complain at all. I worked for the last five months to get back into the starting XI. It’s been amazing, I’ve really enjoyed it. My family is up in the crowd there, so it was really nice to celebrate with them. I dreamt of a start like this, so I’ll take it for sure. It’s nice playing my old club and getting the win.”

Kiernan opened the scoring, and was joined among the goals by Scouser Missy Bo Kearns and Kiernan’s strike partner Sophie Roman Haug. Leanne was effusive in her praise for her fellow goal scorers, and was particularly impressed by the acrobatic finish from Roman Haug.

“Bo’s was a great finish and Sophie’s at the back post, I don’t know how she got her leg up that high! It’s been brilliant and really nice to link up with Sophie on the pitch. She’s a great player and very different to what I can do, so it’s been really complementary. I like it.”

With the win, Liverpool matched the result of Manchester United to keep the two sides tied for the fourth spot in the table on points. Kiernan absolutely believes her side can stay in the hunt for a place near the top of the table.

“We want to compete with these teams and I don’t see why not,” she stated. “We’ve got to just keep our heads down, keep doing everything we can off the pitch, on the pitch and on the training pitch. I don’t see why not.”

Up next for Liverpool is a massive Merseyside Derby, which will take place at Everton’s Goodison Park next Sunday. Due to the injuries, Kiernan has never taken part of a league match against Liverpool’s local rivals, and she is excited for the experience.

“I’ve never played in the derby since coming to Liverpool, [not] including the Conti Cup games. I’m really excited for it, I can’t wait, just to get all the Reds fans out there. Let’s turn this city red again!”