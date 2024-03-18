Liverpool FC Women 3, West Ham 1: Irish Eyes Smiling In Big Win

Liverpool 3 - 1 West Ham

Liverpool: Kiernan 41’, Kearns 50’, Roman Haug 73’

West Ham: Ueki 87’

Pre-Match

Liverpool return to league play in the WSL after a disappointing outing against Leicester City in the FA Women’s Cup quarter finals last weekend, getting dumped out of the competition 2-0 after a flat display. The Reds had won two straight in the league prior to the loss to Leicester City, and will look to keep pressure on Manchester United for the fourth spot in the table.

Matt Beard is again without the services of Fuka Nagano as she tries to work her way back from a knock. Gemma Bonner is also unavailable on the day, but Beard does have two players returning to the squad in Ceri Holland (suspension) and Shanice van de Sanden (injury). Holland slots into a starting role in midfield, with Sofie Lundgaard getting another start ahead of Missy Bo Kearns. Leanne Kiernan gets the start up top alongside Sophie Roman Haug.

The Reds to take on West Ham #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/GtAxITSsJv — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 17, 2024

First Half

Liverpool with an early attacking move after some nice ball movement. Marie Höbinger receives the ball on the right side, about five yards outside of the box and she serves in a delivery over the defense for Leanne Kiernan. The ball is just a little too flat and too strong and runs out of play.

Liverpool are employing an aggressive high press in the early going, which is causing issues for West Ham as they try to get the ball out of their own half. The Reds cause a couple of turnovers in dangerous positions, but are just unable to find the final ball.

Grace Fisk with a piece of excellent defending. After a long spell of Liverpool possession high up the pitch, the Reds turn the ball over and West Ham counter quickly. Fisk is the only defender back and she does well to keep pace and then get herself between the player and the ball rather than lunging in. Fisk is tugged back, but she stays up and has the presence of mind to play the ball safely back to Rachael Laws.

There is a break in play as West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko is down and requires treatment. She was nudged over by Sophie Roman Haug on the touch line deep in the West Ham half. It seemed an innocuous coming together, but Cissoko was down in pain for several minutes. She is able to continue, thankfully.

Liverpool are seeing most of the possession, and are getting the ball around the West Ham box with some regularity. They are not, however, getting any shots off as the West Ham defense collapses on the ball once it comes central. Liverpool are going to need to be more daring on the ball around the box to make something happen here.

The Reds earn a free kick on the right side in the 30th minute. It’s a chance for Höbinger to put a delivery into the box but she drives the ball too close to Mackenzie Arnold, and the West Ham goalkeeper easily catches the ball.

Sophie Lundgaard goes down in pain after challenging for a ball in midfield. There was a bit of a coming together and it was tough to see if it there was contact to the knee or if it was hurt without contact. The match starts again as Lundgaard goes off the pitch and down the tunnel.

West Ham look to take advantage of the player advantage as Liverpool have to wait for a break in play before Missy Bo Kearns can come on as a substitute. The Reds to well to defend and break forward through Leanne Kiernan. The Irish striker races ahead with the ball and drives a good shot on goal that forces Arnold to make a save. The Aussie goalkeeper sees the ball squeeze through her hands but go over the crossbar for a corner kick.

Missy Bo Kearns comes on for Sofie Lundgaard as Liverpool set up for the corner kick. Marie Höbinger is the player to send the ball in from the corner and it fiends the head of Niamh Fahey, but the captain powers the ball over the crossbar.

Missy Bo Kearns gets herself involved quickly. She gets in the ball outside the top of the box, slightly to the right of center, and slips a good ball in to Leanne Kiernan. The striker gets a quick shot away, but it goes just outside of the near post.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! It all starts with Rachael Laws playing a long ball forward down the left. It’s flicked on by the head of Sophie Roman Haug into the path of Jasmine Matthews. The wing back plays the ball into the box for Ceri Holland, and Mackenzie Arnold comes flying out of goal to challenge for the ball. Both players go for the ball and it somehow squirms past the goalkeeper and into the center of the box where Leanne Kiernan slides in to touch the ball into the net! It’s Kiernan’s first goal of the season, and first goal since sustaining the gnarly ankle injury that kept her out pretty much all of last season.

West Ham are furious that the goal is given as Arnold stays down after the challenge with Holland during the sequence. They wanted a foul given, but there is no VAR to review the situation. Arnold requires a head wrap, but is able to continue after being checked out.

We are into extra time at the end of the first half and West Ham come within a whisker of scoring. The Hammers break forward and Viviane Ayessi is played in down the left. She cuts the ball inside for Kirsty Smith, but the shot from Smith whistles just past the far post.

West Ham again come close, this time after a really poor turnover from Liverpool in their own half. Riko Ueki recovers the ball and fires a shot from a tight angle, but Rachael Laws does well to make the initial save, but the ball comes off the goalkeepers hands and pops into the air into the center of the box. The bouncing ball comes to Asseyi, who tries a volley as Liverpool’s defense scrambles to get back into position. The ball again thankfully flies past the far post.

Five minutes of extra time were initially announced, but the clock is now showing twelve minutes of additional time at the end of the first half. It’s been a frantic pace with the ball breaking both ways. Liverpool have a chance down the left wing, but the ball into the box is gobbled up by Arnold after the two West Ham chances. The whistle is finally blown for half time as Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Second Half

No additional changes to start the second half as West Ham get the match back underway. The visitors have the first opportunity of the half, just a minute in, with Ueki again getting on the end of a Liverpool turnover, but she is unable to get much on the ball.

Liverpool fly forward with the ball now down the right side. Missy Bo Kearns plays the ball out to Ceri Holland on the right with acres of space in front of her. The midfielder carries the ball forward and then elects to take a shot from the edge of the box rather than play it inside to her teammates supporting her, and the ball is easily saved.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! The Reds earn a throw in high up on the left side of the pitch. Jasmine Matthews throws it in to Ceri Holland, who turns and beats a defender as she gets to the edge of the box. Holland drives a cross into the middle and it is headed in at the near post by Missy Bo Kearns!

Close from the Reds. Liverpool again break forward, with Ceri Holland driving down the center of the pitch. She gets into the box, does well to hold off a defender while turning with the ball and fires a shot to the far post. Mackenzie Arnold has to get down to make a brilliant save to deny Holland.

Liverpool are feeling it now, and get a quick series of chances in the box. Leanne Kiernan just can’t quite get the right connection on the first chance, and then Emma Koivisto tries a shot from the edge of the box but it is blocked out.

Shanice van de Sanden enters the match in the 60th minute. She comes on for goal scorer Leanne Kiernan. Really good showing from the Irish international on St. Patrick’s day!

Oof, Liverpool with a series of mistakes gifts West Ham a chance. Marie Höbinger and Grace Fisk get in each others way and then miscommunicate, leaving the ball for West Ham. The ball is centered to Ayessi, but her shot goes over the bar.

Matt Beard makes another change, bringing on Yana Daniels for Marie Höbinger. Daniels goes to left wing back with Jasmine Matthews stepping into a holding midfield role.

Niamh Fahey perfectly reads a West Ham attack and steps into a gap in the center to head the ball clear. She’s been fantastic today with her play in the heart of the Liverpool defense.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! What a finish by Sophie Roman Haug! Liverpool earn a corner on the right side, and the ball ends up coming all the way out to the left. Ceri Holland recovers the ball and puts another excellent cross into the box. Niamh Fahey flicks the ball on, and the redirection takes it past the West Ham defenders to Sophie Roman Haug at the far post. It’s not an easy chance, and the striker has to acrobatically get her leg up near her head to volley it home for a 3-0 lead!

Ceri Holland takes a ball to the face from close range and goes down in pain. The teams come to the sideline for a drink as the midfielder is assessed. She is thankfully able to continue after being checked out.

Missy Bo Kearns lets fly from distance and isn’t fare off. She rips a shot that has good pace and is dipping, but it just clears the crossbar and falls onto the top of the net.

Grace Fisk makes a terrible pass back to Rachael Laws that is easily picked off by Ueki. Laws comes flying out to get in front of the ball and does enough to throw Ueki off.

Liverpool come close to scoring a fourth goal just moments later as Shanice van de Sanden breaks forward down the left side of the box. Her shot is just blocked out, and the ball bounces dangerously in the area. It’s popped back in towards van de Sanden and it is touched out for a corner kick. West Ham clear.

Goal West Ham. Liverpool again caused themselves the issues at the back. The ball is played back to Rachael Laws, and she plays a ball forward towards Niamh Fahey. The ball does not have enough pace and the lurking Riko Ueki flies in and slides to get a foot to the ball before Fahey and pushes the ball past Laws and into the open goal.

Liverpool look to regain the three goal advantage through Missy Bo Kearns. She receives the ball on the left side of the box and does well to take the ball down and get a shot away. It’s right at Mackenzie Arnold, however, and the goalkeeper is able to hold the ball.

There are six minutes of added time, with West Ham throwing everything forward to try and find a late goal. Liverpool defend well and do a good enough job of holding onto the ball when in possession to slow things down and eat up the rest of the clock. Haislip lets the match go for a couple of extra minutes past the six added on before blowing her whistle for full time. A very nice win for Liverpool on the day!

Final Thoughts

For the second league match in a row, Liverpool were able to translate a dominant performance into a big win as they earned their third league win in a row. It was fantastic to see Leanne Kiernan get back among the goals after looking sharp yet again. With Manchester United also winning, Liverpool stay level on points for the fourth spot in the table, but trail on goal difference. The Reds will be back in action next Sunday as they take on their crosstown rivals Everton at Goodison Park.