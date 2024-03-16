Niamh Fahey: “It’s Important We Bounce Back Quickly”

Liverpool Women have a chance on Sunday to forget the disappointing loss from last weekend when they host West Ham at Prenton Park. After being dumped out of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, the league is still going and that’s what captain Niamh Fahey’s focus is on now that she’s back in action from injury.

“Last Saturday’s FA Cup exit against Leicester City was a really disappointing day for us. We weren’t anywhere near the levels that we’re capable of and so we were very frustrated because we really wanted to progress through to the semi-final. For whatever reason we weren’t good enough on the day,” the captain wrote in her program notes for Sunday’s match.

“That game has gone now and the only thing we can do is look to respond positively and so it’s all about the next game. It’s back to the league with another three points up for grabs and that’s what we’ll be going for. It’s important that we bounce back quickly as the girls have tended to do whenever we’ve had a blip this season. We’ve been focused on having a good training week and working hard to get ready for the test posed by West Ham.”

Liverpool, thankfully, have been able to recover from any bad results quickly this season and hopefully this weekend is no exception. West Ham will indeed be a tough opponent as they have no doubt worked on the mistakes from the last time the two teams met earlier in the season. West Ham last hosted Liverpool in October and that match ended in a draw with the Hammers scoring late to steal those two points.

“Like a number of teams, West Ham strengthened after Christmas, and they will be a different team to the one we faced away from home in the first month of the season,” Fahey continued.

“They have brought in a lot of experience during the window and have already picked up some really good results in beating Arsenal and drawing to Manchester United. However, we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re ready to bring the best version of ourselves.

“We’re having a good season and have already surpassed last season’s points tally so it’s been progress again, but we are fully aware that we’re not the finished article or where we want to be yet.”

The important thing is that the ladies have improved match by match, even from their losses. They have already improved their place in the table over last season and even with injuries like Fuka Nagano adding difficulties, optimism is still high within the squad. Ceri Holland coming back from her suspension will also be a huge boost for the team that Fahey notes.

“However, we have been making progress every year and it’s good to have continued that. Now we want to keep pushing on to finish as high up the table as possible and see if we can break into that top four. To do that it’s about taking small steps and taking one game at a time and first up it is West Ham,” added the Irishwoman.

“Ceri Holland should be available again after serving her suspension and it will be great to have her back. The whole sending-off at Brighton was unlucky in the first place so she’ll be raring to go. Ceri’s a big player for us and it’ll be great to have her energy back as well so that’s a big positive for us.

“Sunday is St Patrick’s Day so hopefully Irish eyes will be smiling on us! It will be an extra special day for myself, Leanne Kiernan, our strength and conditioning coach Colm Smith, and all our Irish fans if we can get the win, so we’ll be doing everything we can to make sure it’s a good one.”

Liverpool Women host West Ham on Sunday, 17 March, at 1pm GMT at Prenton Park.