Liverpool Women Manager Provides Update On Fuka Nagano And Ceri Holland

Football fans always have to take the good with the bad ahead of new matches. Liverpool Women face West Ham at Prenton Park on Sunday and while there is one exciting update ahead of the match, that news is definitely tempered with some disappointing news from Matt Beard as well.

Let’s break the bad news first. Japanese midfielder Fuka Nagano will be unavailable on Sunday as she continues to battles a muscle issue.

“This weekend will be too soon for Fuka,” said Beard at his pre-match press conference. “She had a little bit of pain still on deceleration today in training, so she’ll be out. She’ll be fit for the week after. We were told sort of seven to 10 days, maybe two weeks at the most.

“It has been eight days now, so from that side we expect her to be available again next week.

“Obviously we’ve got Gemma Bonner suspended, and then Taylor Hinds is probably a couple of weeks away now.”

The good news? Ceri Holland has fully served her suspension following her red card against Brighton & Hove Albion back in February, and will be back on the pitch on Sunday.

“We’ve obviously got Ceri Holland back from suspension, which is a plus because to lose Ceri and Fuka out of your midfield at the same time was a tough one,” Beard continued.

The Red Women will be looking to bounce back with gusto following their loss to Leicester City in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup last weekend, and to keep their season rolling on as well as it has been.