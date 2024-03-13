Niamh Fahey On FA Cup Exit: We Got Punished

Liverpool Women are having a fantastic campaign in their second season back in the Women’s Super League. They are sitting in fifth place, tied with fourth placed Manchester United on 25 points.

Matt Beard’s goal of staying stable in the top tier and avoiding the yo-yo fate of many teams who get promoted.

It would have been nice if the team could have added a trophy at the end of it. However, their exit from the FA Cup over the weekend took away the last possibility. On Saturday, the Reds lost 2-0 against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter final.

After the game, team captain Niamh Fahey spoke to the official site to express her disappointment with the performance and their unfortunate exit.

“Unfortunately we were not at our best and we got punished on two mistakes with two really sloppy goals,” she said.

“We didn’t take our chances, we had plenty of moments in the first half and it’s just a really disappointing day all round. Leicester are a difficult team to play against and it was just a battle from then on, so congratulations to them, they got the better of us.”

Despite this setback, Fahey promised the women will bounce back and learn from their mistakes.

“It’s disappointing we couldn’t get through to the semi-final and then one step away from Wembley, but we need to learn from this, pick ourselves up and go again,” she said.

She added, “We’ll dust ourselves down and get back to basics and make sure we have a good training week and get ready for West Ham.”

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon.