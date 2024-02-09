Liverpool Women To Play Everton At Goodison Park In March

The next installment in the storied Women’s Super League Merseyside Derby will be held at Goodison Park on March 24th.

The announcement came Friday morning, as the match is currently scheduled during a Men’s international break. The stadium will be open for both Liverpool Women and Everton Women to continue the traditional derby, and opening up seats to even more fans to support women’s football across Merseyside.

The last time the two teams met at Goodison Park the match ended 1-1 after goals scored by Gabby George and Katie Stengel, and with Liverpool sitting at 5th in the FA WSL table compared to the Toffee’s 10th, a competitive and exciting match is expected. Hopefully this will give our injured Reds like Taylor Hinds time to come back and contribute, and another chance for Scouser Missy Bo Kearns to make an appearance.

If you’re going to be in the area, tickets are now on sale for the match, with prices set at £12 for adults and £2 for under 18s - a literal steal to watch a match in a men’s stadium. Even if it is the shambles that is Goodison Park. The match, otherwise, will likely be streamed on Paramount+ and The FA Player the day of.