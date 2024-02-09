Matt Beard Discusses Tottenham Draw

After two disheartening but unsurprising loses to Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool salvaged a point in their match against Tottenham. Marie Höbinger was the Reds’ savior in stoppage time thanks to the strong defensive work on Melissa Lawley. Lawley stripped the Tottenham defender of the ball and fed in Höbinger, who slotted it home.

And speaking of Lawley - her entrance into the game in the 78th minute marked her 100th Liverpool appearance.

In his recent column for the official site, manager Matt Beard said of the experience, “I felt we were in control of the second half and then we got that sucker blow – it was a freak goal. But then we responded well afterwards and Rachael Laws made two big saves for us.

We kept going right to the end and Melissa Lawley, on her 100th appearance for the club, created something out of nothing with the assist. I’ve said it time and time again, when Mel is on it she is on it! There’s no-one better.”

After three straight weeks of league play, Liverpool are set to take on London City in the 5th round of the FA Cup. They did not pass the League Cup group stages and with the league title a pipe dream, the FA Cup is the only shot the Reds have to come away with any silverware this season.

“We had some tough games against them in the FA Women’s Championship and Dartford is a tough place to go and play because it’s a tight pitch. It’s going to be an interesting game,” he said.

“Obviously they are struggling in the league for whatever reason but they’ve got a lot of experienced players in their team – including Megan Campbell, who we know well and has just signed for them from Everton. Meg is cup-tied for this game.”

Liverpool travel to play London City on Sunday, February 11th.