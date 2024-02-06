Marie Höbinger On Equalizer: “It Felt Amazing, Especially Coming From The Bench”

The Liverpool FC Women looked like they were headed for a third straight defeat in WSL play after Celin Bizet put Tottenham ahead. The Reds had worked hard all match, but struggled to generate much in the way of chances on a blustery day. Substitute Marie Höbinger came through in dramatic fashion, however, hitting a low drive in the 91st minute to equalize the match at 1-1.

After the match, the Austrian midfielder spoke about what it was like entering as a substitute in a very choppy match, and how it felt to strike home the important goal.

“It was hard for me to come on, especially because the game was the way it was,” said Höbinger.

“I’m just glad I could give something back. I’m an attacking midfielder, so I really like to create chances. It’s good to score but it’s also good if we have a strong offensive game.

“It felt amazing, especially coming from the bench. When we’re watching the game, we try to have an impact when we come on. Especially Mel, [it was] a great day for her and she was the one passing me the ball.”

Fellow substitute Melissa Lawley provided the assist in what was her 100th appearance for the club. Höbinger highlighted the contributions of the Wing Wizard, both on and off the pitch.

“She’s a great player. A great person. She’s really open and funny off the pitch and that makes her special. On the pitch she’s such a good player. She can create from every situation. It’s amazing to play in a team with her.”

In the end, Höbinger’s team-leading 4th goal of the season was enough for Liverpool to walk away with a point. The draw kept them just ahead of Spurs in the table, level on points but ahead on goal difference. As the Reds attempt to work their way into a top third finish in the table this season, the midfielder said the squad is going to need to keep the effort up to stay ahead of Tottenham.

“It was very important. But I think every single game is going to be important from now on. They’re going to punish every single mistake that we do, so we have to give 100 per cent in every single game and try to stay in front.”