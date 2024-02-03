Shanice van de Sanden On Tottenham, Staying Fit, and Helping The Team

In addition to Leanne Kiernan, Shanice van de Sanden has worked very hard to come back from injury and has been able to stay fit to make an impact on a squad that is struggling a little with goals.

Off the back of consecutive losses, the Dutch winger spoke to the club website about the upcoming visit from Tottenham Hotspurs, the squad’s work towards getting back to winning, and what she contributes to the squad outside of scoring.

“There are lots of positives to take from the Arsenal game. Yes, we lost 2-0, but the first half wasn’t too bad, to be honest, and we were very compact,” van de Sanden started.

“Obviously we didn’t have many chances in the game but it will come in these next couple of games. I think it’s going to be a good game against Tottenham and we can’t wait to play that game.

“They have very good players but you need to be switched on every single second I think. If you switch off for maybe a few seconds then the ball is in the back of your net. We have analysed it in our team meetings and we have talked about it but now we need to focus on Tottenham, which is our next game. In football you move forward very quickly so that’s a positive thing.”

The biggest positive, though, will be once again playing at home in front of the fans, and van de Sanden is quick to affirm the lift that the fans give the entire squad.

“It’s always lovely to play in front of our own fans. There is something about playing in front of our own fans at our home stadium so I am very, very positive heading into Sunday’s game,” the winger continued.

“I’ve seen it in my whole career, your own supporters give you that extra energy and power and I know our fans will give us that on Sunday.”

As someone who has lost a lot of playing time through injury, the Dutch player knows all too well what she can help the squad with outside of her considerable playing skills, especially after a tough couple of weeks. Scoring more goals and getting more assists, though, wouldn’t hurt, and van de Sanden is sure to acknowledge that as well.

“I love to be positive to my teammates and I love to help them. It’s just something extra I can give to my teammates. We all have to be positive, look at the great weather today, look at the season overall how it’s going for us,” van de Sanden added.

“I know we have had a few frustrating results in our last two games against two big teams but we need to keep our heads up, we are still improving as a team and I think there is loads of improvement to come from us. We will see that in the future but now our focus is Sunday.

“I’m feeling really good. Hopefully I can score some goals and get some assists for the team but I’m feeling good. I’m happy to be fit and help this team and hopefully I can bring some more because I want to score goals and get some assists for this team.”

Liverpool Women host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Prenton Park, at 2pm GMT. The Red Women currently sit fifth on the FA WSL table, three points away from the top four.