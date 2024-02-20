Sophie Roman Haug: “It Was Three Important Points”

The Liverpool FC Women enjoyed a very strong first half of the season, ending the calendar year with a big win over Manchester United and looking like they had a chance to be in contention for a European spot in the table. A difficult stretch of WSL fixtures to start the calendar year saw the Reds drop points to both Manchester City and Arsenal before recovering for a draw with Spurs in league play. With an international break looming, Liverpool were desperately hoping to finish the initial run of league fixtures with a win over Brighton.

Liverpool were not at their best, but they battled hard against a side battling to stay out of the relegation spot with a new interim manager. In the end, the Reds managed to pinch a goal and hold on for the win. After the match, striker Sophie Roman Haug spoke about the importance of getting the win before the squad went their ways for the international break.

“It was three important points. It’s always good before an international break to have that win and to go in with a good feeling. We take that good feeling with us and we keep going.”

Brighton did their best to disrupt Liverpool’s flow with some physical challenges. Liverpool’s attempts to play a fluid style were also made difficult by some blustery, rainy conditions on a pitch that looked sodden and well worn. Roman Haug said she and the squad were prepared for the difficulties presented.

“It was a tough game, a real battle, but I think we did a good team performance and we stood up. The pitch wasn’t too easy to play on either and we knew that it would be physical. Brighton did a good game as well. But I think we stepped up and did what we needed to do. It was three important points.”

“We were prepared for what was to come. We prepared ourselves well and did a good job handling the conditions. I’m happy with the win. It was tough until the end but the players stepped up and we were happy to bring it [the win] home.”

Besides Liverpool’s win, the other results went the Reds way over the weekend. Fourth place Manchester United lost, leaving Liverpool just two points behind. Spurs also lost, leaving Liverpool three points clear and in sole possession of the fifth spot in the table. Liverpool will be back in action on March 3rd with an away trip to Aston Villa.