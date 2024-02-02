Leanne Kiernan Available For Tottenham On The Weekend

After back to back losses, the Liverpool Women are feeling a little tender. Another tough game is up ahead, as the Women host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Prenton Park.

Manager Matt Beard was optimistic in his pre-match press conference on Friday, though, and part of that can be attributed to the news that striker Leanne Kiernan is once again fit to play. Kiernan had been sidelined the past couple weeks with a hip injury, but successfully completed a full week of training at Melwood.

“Leanne is back in the matchday squad. She had a bit of a hip inflammation, so we just had to manage that, but she is going to get niggles here and there [after being out for a long spell],” Beard told the press.

“Maybe the international break had something to do with that, I don’t know, but she trained last week and she has been back in full training this week, so she will be available on Sunday from the bench.”

That means that, with the exception of Taylor Hinds, the Women’s squad is back to full fitness and Beard will have everyone at his disposal for Sunday’s match against Spurs.

You can watch Beard’s full press conference here and the match will be available on the FA Player worldwide.