Matt Beard On Liverpool’s FA Women’s Cup Success and Drawing Leicester

After a few years in the wilderness brought on by a lack of support from the club and having to earn their way back into the FA Women’s Super League, Liverpool FC’s Women’s team are having themselves a very good year.

Solidly sat in fifth in the league, they’re also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they’re next set to take on Leicester City at home on March 10th and will be dreaming of just maybe taking home silverware this season.

“It was nice to get a home draw in the FA Cup against Leicester City and it’s an exciting tie to look forward to,” said manager Matt Beard. “It will be a tough game as we’ve had some tough games against Leicester in recent years.

“But we are at home in front of our supporters and hopefully we can use home advantage and get through to the semi-finals. I’ve always said we want to do well in the cup competitions this season and we want to go as far as we can.”

In the league, second-to-last Brighton is up next, and the Reds will have to guard against complacency—and that since a week three loss to Everton, their only defeats have been to top three sides Chelsea, City, and Arsenal bodes well.

“Brighton play good football and there are no easy games in the WSL, as I say all the time,” Beard added. “We’ve just got to make sure we are on our game because whenever we are we give ourselves a great chance of picking points up.”