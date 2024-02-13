Sophie Roman Haug “Buzzing” To Make The FA Women’s Cup Quarterfinals

After a difficult stretch of fixtures in the WSL, the Liverpool FC Women turned their attention back to the FA Women’s Cup on Sunday. A strong performance from the Reds saw them dispatch the London City Lionesses in the Round of 16.

Striker Sophie Roman Haug had a huge influence on the match, scoring the opening goal in just the 6th minute and then assisting the second goal in the second half. After the match, she discussed the state of the pitch, which was so waterlogged earlier in the week a match was postponed, as well as the general feel of the game.

“Yeah, I think we got off to a good start, we got good pressure. It’s a tough pitch and a tough away game but we did an OK game. We got a lot of chances and could have been more clinical and closed the game earlier, but in the end we got what we came for.”

The opening goal of the match was headed home by Roman Haug off of a cross from the left by Jasmine Matthews. The striker described the sequence, and gave credit to Matthews for the fantastic delivery.

“It was a perfect ball from Jas, so I literally just needed to be in the right place at the right time. I’m happy with that.”

The goal was the striker’s fifth of the season, with three goals coming in league play. The summer signing was brought in to score goals, and she said finding the net in a win is what it is all about.

“I love to be able to score and to contribute to a good performance. Like I said, we had more opportunities today so we could have been more clinical, but in the end we got the goals that we needed. We’re happy to move on in the cup.”

Along with finding the back of the net, Sophie Roman Haug also set of the second goal of the match. The Norwegian perfectly flicked on a ball with her head into the path of Melissa Lawley to slam home emphatically.

“It was a long ball from Lawsy [Rachael Laws], a good ball from Lawsy. I could hear Mel behind me screaming for the ball so all I actually needed to do was touch it and flick it on. It was a great finish from her, a lovely goal.”

With the win, Liverpool will now advance to the quarterfinals of the FA Women’s Cup. Roman Haug is excited to progress as Liverpool stay in contention for a trophy.

“Yeah, it does [fill me with excitement], it really does. I’m buzzing to be in the next round and to be going forward in the cup. So we’re looking very much forward to that.”