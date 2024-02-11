London City 0, Liverpool FC Women 2: Reds Move On In FA Women’s Cup

London City 0 - 2 Liverpool

London City:

Liverpool: Roman Haug 6’, Lawley 67’

Pre-Match

The Liverpool FC Women take a break from WSL play for the fifth round of the FA Women’s Cup today. The Red’s advanced past Bristol City a month ago with a late goal despite being down a player after Ceri Holland was sent off. Liverpool will face the struggling London City Lionesses, who currently sit 10th in the FA Women’s Championship, and are just two points clear of relegation at this point.

After a tough run of fixtures Matt Beard has elected for a strong side to face the Lionesses. Teagan Micah and Taylor Hinds are both still out with a concussion and calf injury respectively. Lucy Parry is given a start at right wing back after a glowing assessment of her from the manager earlier in the week. Jenna Clark returns to a starting role as Gemma Bonner is given a rest.

The Reds to take on London City Lionesses #WomensFACup pic.twitter.com/Vf2z5EuSeK — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) February 11, 2024

First Half

Lucy Parry is looking lively in the opening minute. She makes a marauding run down the right before touching a pass inside to Melissa Lawley just outside the box. Lawley turns and sends a quick cross in for Sophie Roman Haugh, but the striker is put under pressure as she takes her shot and the ball sails over the crossbar.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! Grace Fisk saw a ball cleared off the line after a scramble from a corner kick in the fifth minute. Liverpool regained possession of the ball and worked it to Jasmine Matthews on the left flank. The defender lofted a cross in that was powered home by the head of Sophie Roman Haug!

It’s all Liverpool in the early going. Melissa Lawley receives a ball outside the box and isn’t closed down. She has the time to play a delicious cross to the back post for Jasmine Matthews, but the defender puts her volley just on the wrong side of the post.

The connection between Jasmine Matthews and Sophie Roman Haug almost sees the Reds go up another goal. After a nice sequence of passing to move the ball quickly up the field, Matthews sends in a wonderful low cross for the run of Sophie Roman Haug. The striker gets a touch to the ball to direct it towards goal, but it goes just millimeters wide of the post.

Chances are flying thick and fast for Liverpool as they search for a second goal midway through the first half. The Reds are generating solid chances, but the final shot or touch just hasn’t quite come off. Sophie Roman Haug, Marie Höbinger, Melissa Lawley, and Ceri Holland all see shots just miss the target or well saved.

Liverpool are peppering the goal now late in the first half. Jenna Clark heads a corner kick off of the crossbar, and the ball rebounds back to her for a shot attempt but it is deflected just wide of the goal.

Second Half

No changes for either side to start the second half. Liverpool will be looking for a goal or two to put this match to bed and have the likes of Leanne Kiernan, Shanice van de Sanden, and Mia Enderby on the bench for additional firepower up front.

Liverpool earn an early free kick on the left wing, and Marie Höbinger causes some chaos in the box with a dangerous delivery. Her sit piece is sent in with pace, and the goalkeeper is forced to make a play on the ball to bat it away. The ball stays in the box, but Liverpool again can’t get a final touch to turn it home.

Matt Beard makes his first two changes of the match in the 55th minute. Emma Koivisto replaces Lucy Parry and Yana Daniels comes on in place of Jenna Clark. It looks like Daniels will play at left wing back with Jasmine Matthews stepping into central defense in place of the departed Jenna Clark.

London City have played better in the second half. They’ve managed to get a little more possession, and have had some play around the Liverpool box. Still have yet to record a shot, however.

Liverpool make another change in the 63rd minute. Sofie Lundgaard comes on in place of Ceri Holland in midfield.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!!! It’s been coming for a while, but the Reds have finally broken through for a second. It all starts with a long goal kick from Rachael Laws that is flicked on by the head of Sophie Roman Haug for the run of Melissa Lawley. The Wing Wizard gets on the end of the ball and takes a touch before unleashing a gorgeous left-footed strike that goes over the goalkeeper and hits the underside of the crossbar on the way in. What a hit!

A minute after going up 2-0, Matt Beard makes his final substitutes of the match. Goal-scorers Sophie Roman Haug and Melissa Lawley make way for Leanne Kiernan and Mia Enderby.

London City have their most dangerous opportunity of the match after earning a corner kick. The ball is whipped in to the near post and the Liverpool defense is forced to head it behind for a second corner. The next ball is sent across the box and ends up going through everyone. Still no shots recorded for London City.

Substitutes Leanne Kiernan and Mia Enderby combine for a shooting opportunity. Kiernan bursts down the right flank, taking on a player before entering the box and cutting it back for Enderby. The young striker is unable to stay over top of the ball while she is being pressured, and her shot ends up looping over the goal.

Fuka Nagano is slow to play a ball just outside Liverpool’s own box, and has her pocket picked as she tries to turn away from the pressure. The London City attacker tries for a quick shot after gaining possession, but the ball goes high over the bar. It’s the first shot of the game for the home side in the 91st minute.

Late chance for the Reds as they break forward with the ball. Marie Höbinger feeds the ball perfectly for Mia Enderby to her left, but the youngster fails to get a clean touch on the ball as she enters the box and has to slow down to collect it. She still gets a shot away, but it is deflected wide for a corner. The ball is sent in it is touched back for Grace Fisk to get a shot away. The ball comes off of the post and is somehow cleared off the line.

That’s the last play of the match as Liverpool finish with a 2-0 win!

Final Thoughts

That was a nice confident boosting win after a run of tough fixtures. Liverpool were by far the superior side in this match and dominated as one would hope. The Reds likely should have had a couple more goals, but in the end the two scored was all that they needed. Liverpool will now be in the draw for the quarterfinals of the FA Women’s Cup. In the meantime, Matt Beard and his squad will be back in action with a trip to Brighton next Sunday.