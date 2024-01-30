Ceri Holland: “We Won’t Let Those Two Games Define Our Season”

For the first time this season, the Liverpool FC Women have dropped back to back matches in the WSL. Both losses came to teams in the hunt for a title, Manchester City and Arsenal. The loss to Manchester City came in disappointing fashion after a very flat and sloppy performance. Liverpool were much better defensively against Arsenal, keeping a good shape and limiting the chances for much of the match, though the Reds offered little going forward.

After the Arsenal match, midfield engine Ceri Holland highlighted the improved work rate. She felt that the effort put forth provides a platform for her squad to build on in the coming weeks.

“It’s definitely an improvement,” said the Welsh midfielder.

“We brought the work-rate, especially in the first half. We defended really, really well – we defended our box very, very well.

“Frustrating to concede in the second half and then I think we took maybe a little bit of a risk defensively and maybe stepped out and we gave them opportunities. But a better performance this week and something to build on in the next few weeks.”

While it was ultimately frustrating to take losses, especially in the manner that Liverpool dropped the result to Manchester City, Holland felt that these were not season-defining losses. Ultimately, there is still a large gap between to top tier teams of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal, and the second tier of teams where Liverpool currently reside.

“They’re top, top teams for a reason and we have seen today how clinical they can be. We learned the hard way last week with how clinical Manchester City were against us. But we won’t let those two games define our season. I think we have had a really good season so far and we need to obviously get back to the levels that we were before.”

As for what Liverpool need to do to take the next steps to challenge the top teams, Holland feels the team could be braver with the ball. Against Arsenal, the team kept a good shape but struggled to create many chances, leading to only three shots for the entire match.

“[We] have to be braver, especially in possession. We’ve got some really talented players on the ball and if we can maybe get them into some higher spaces on the pitch then I think we can show what we can do with the ball. Yeah, a little bit more bravery from us. But a positive performance that we need to build on.”