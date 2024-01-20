Melissa Lawley: “We Have Come Into This Season Flying”

Melissa Lawley is one of the most effective players in the Liverpool Women’s attacking set up, and her return from long term injury this season will hopefully continue that impact.

Ahead of the league’s restart following the winter break, the club caught up with the forward to talk about the encouraging season so far, recovering from hip surgery, and beating Manchester United.

“I think even from pre-season we have come into this season flying,” Lawley began.

“The squad is stronger than ever, which is a positive because it brings more competition in training and you are fighting for your place. But whoever starts, we are all behind each other and we will keep pushing each other to get better.

“The new players that have come in have settled in brilliantly. They have all made a massive impact and it has just made us stronger.”

Lawley missed the majority of the 2022-23 season with a hip injury that eventually required surgery and has only recently rejoined the matchday squad, making her first start against Everton back in December for the Continental Cup. From there it’s only been upward, as she’s continued to start and be influential on the wings against tough opponents like Manchester United and Bristol City.

“It was tough because I have never had a big injury before, but I think it has made me mentally stronger and it also made me miss the game. I appreciate being out there every day,” Lawley said of the injury layoff.

“That game at Manchester United, I would say, is probably my best performance I’ve had playing for Liverpool and it’s where I aim myself to be. I’ve just got to keep playing consistent and doing what I can do.”

The Women face Manchester City on Sunday as they restart the WSL following the winter break and though they know it’ll be tough - an away match in the cold - Lawley is sure that’ll they’ll have that extra boost behind them in the form of the traveling supporters.

“We want to do well in every game we play and we know we have our fans behind us. They are amazing. We hear them every game and they just spur us on to push us on and do what we are capable of.”