Sophie Roman Haug Injury Update

December’s Stardard Chartered Player of the Month, Sophie Roman Haug, missed out on Liverpool’s FA Cup victory over Bristol City due to an ankle issue.

The good news is that manager Matt Beard believes that the innovative forward should be available this weekend when the Reds take on Manchester City, in a very big match.

“Sophie should be back and available for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League. She had an issue with her ankle but it has settled down,” Beard confirmed.

“She partly trained on Friday and fully trained on Saturday. With a good week under her belt, we anticipate she will be available for Sunday.”

The Norwegian star joined Liverpool at the end of the summer transfer window. It was a decision with an immediate impact. Haug has very quickly worked her way into Beard’s starting XI. On a team that struggled to score last season, she has quickly stood out for her goal scoring abilities. She scored her first goal to earn the Reds a point against Tottenham Hotspur in the beginning of November.

Once the floodgates opened, they didn’t stop. She’s scored four goals in total since then, which earned her December’s accolades amongst the Liverpool faithful.

The fifth placed Reds go up against second placed Manchester City this weekend. The teams are only separated by four points, which shows how tight the top five is at the moment. Earning any points in that game will be a huge win for the team. Having their biggest current scoring threat ready and able to play will help the team both tactically and psychologically going into this consequential match.