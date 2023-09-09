Liverpool Women Narrowly Fall to Manchester City in Preseason Friendly

The Women’s Super League kicks off on October 1st, so the Reds have a few weeks left to get in some preseason training. Saturday afternoon, Liverpool traveled to take on Manchester City.

The game ended 1-0 to City, courtesy of former Red Laura Coombs. Captain Niamh Fahey and Missy Bo Kearns nearly equalized, but both ended up coming up short. They’ve lost similarly close matches against Birmingham City, PSG, and Atletico Madrid since the preseason began on August 20th.

The last two matches in the lead up to opening day will be with Manchester United and Leicester City. The season begins on the road against Arsenal. The opportunity to play high quality opponents before the start of their crucial second season back in the WSL.

The last season was a success, with the Reds landing squarely middle of the table, a good result for a newly promoted team. Over the summer, they’ve add seven players to their roster, including, most recently, Norwegian striker Sophie Roman Haug and Austrian midfielder Marie Höbinger.

It makes sense that it should take some time for all of the new pieces to fall into place in Matt Beard’s vision.