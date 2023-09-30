Arsenal Women vs. Liverpool Women: Matchday and Preview

Arsenal Women vs. Liverpool FC Women

|Sunday, October 1st |

WSL | Emirates Stadium

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EST

Liverpool Women return to action in the WSL on Sunday afternoon. They’re travelling to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal Women in front of a crowd of 50,000 strong. Last season ended with the Reds in a respectable seventh place. The goal for this season should be to continue improving on that record and create stability and consistency in the top flight.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be gunning for a title challenge against current holders Chelsea.

The Reds will have a new look team taking the pitch. Not only have their been several transfers in and out this summer, but manager Matt Beard also has several players out with injury. The attack, in particular, will be without Leanne Kiernan, Shanice van de Sanden, and Melissa Lawley through injury, along with Katie Stengel, who has transferred to the States.

The big question is where are the goals coming from? We’re expecting new players Natasha Flint and Sophie Roman Haug to be tasked with finding the back of the net. It’s unknown

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: FA Player , Paramount+, BBC iPlayer

ARSENAL WOMEN

Teamsheets will be released an hour prior to kickoff

LIVERPOOL WOMEN

Teamsheets will be released an hour prior to kickoff

