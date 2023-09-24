Matt Beard Signs Contract Extension With Liverpool Women

In unexpected but welcome news, Matt Beard has signed a contract extension to prolong his stay as manager of the Liverpool Women.

Beard returned to Merseyside in 2021, nearly six years after leaving the club. In his first season back with the Reds, the Women were promoted back to the Women’s Super League, and remained there by finishing seventh last season. Beard will now look to add to his legacy with Liverpool - one that already includes two WSL titles.

“I’m delighted. Obviously everyone knows what the club means to me, so it was an easy decision really for me to extend my stay here,” Beard told the club website.

“I think we’re [at the] early stages of a big project and you’ve really got the future to look forward to.

“I’m excited for the future of the team because I think we’ve got a good group here, a good young group as well that can grow.”

The news comes on the back of the Women’s moving into Melwood training ground, now renamed AXA Melwood Training Centre, earlier this month as their permanent training headquarters. Having a dedicated homebase for the women’s team is the first step towards really building a strong club, and was a guiding force for Beard in his return.

“I think Melwood is a massive step in the right direction for us,” Beard added. “It’s game-changing, to be honest. For us to have the facility we have now, it really means that we can deliver and do what we want to do for the players.

“What we want to do is build a team that can grow. We’ve got a world-class facility to enable us to do that and not only to prepare the players, but from a nutrition point of view, a rehab point of view, even recovering, we’ve got everything that we need to be successful.

“We’re really looking forward to the future. We’re looking forward to the future here and really growing as a team and challenging.”