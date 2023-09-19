Beard Report: We Were Dominant Against Leicester City

After a preseason that saw the Liverpool FC Women play well for long stretches but struggle to convert, the Reds exploded for three goals against fellow WSL side Leicester City on Sunday. After the match, manager Matt Beard was happy to see his side translate dominant play into goals.

“Really pleased, especially in the first hour I thought we were dominant,” said Beard.

“We were good with the ball, we were good without the ball. Still, we could have converted a lot more today [but] the main thing is that we’re seeing the pictures and we’re creating the chances and I’m confident that with the players we’ve got in this team that we will convert them as we go.”

This was the first time Liverpool scored more than one goal in a match this preseason as the side deals with a bevy of injuries and the integration of some new players. Beard feels like his side has performed quite well this preseason against some top tier sides despite the results, but it was still nice to finish out on a high note ahead of WSL competition.

“I think we’ve had such a challenging pre-season, look at the teams we have played – PSG, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United – all teams that are playing Champions League football and I even felt that in the Man United game we dominated large parts of it and it was a similar story about converting chances. But it’s a good way to end and it was a real dominant performance, that was the pleasing thing.”

Beard was also able to give an update on Niamh Fahey and Mia Enderby, who both left the match against Manchester United on Wednesday with injuries. Unfortunately for captain Fahey, the news is not good.

“Fahey, six to eight weeks out, a grade two tear of the calf. Mia will be back in training next week.”

With preseason matches completed, Beard and his squad will turn their attention to their opening match away to Arsenal on October 1. There have been over 45,000 tickets already sold for the match that will take place at the Emirates Stadium. The only thing standing in the way is an awkwardly placed international break that runs through Sept. 26. For Beard, all he can hope is that his players away with their national teams continue to build their fitness.

“Obviously we have got a lot of players away so really this international break is about keeping everyone topped up fitness-wise and working with some individuals on bits that we feel we need to get them ready for.”