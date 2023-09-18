On Loan Liverpool FC Women’s Goalkeeper Faye Kirby Tears ACL

For the second time this year, the Liverpool FC Women have had a young player lost for the season from a torn ACL. First, midfield starlet Zara Shaw went down with a non-contact injury during the opening friendly of the season with Birmingham City that was revealed to be an ACL tear after scans. It was revealed this weekend that a second young player, Faye Kirby, also sustained an ACL injury that will see her miss the remainder of the season.

Kirby, who was playing on loan with Aberdeen FC, had excelled in net in the opening fixtures of the Scottish Women’s Premier League. While playing against Hibernian this past Wednesday, however, Kirby was run into by one of her own players and was forced off with the knee injury.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard expressed his sorrow and frustration that the 19 year old goalkeeper, who was the club’s Young Player of the Year last season, had her season end prematurely due to an injury.

“It’s disappointing, we’re gutted for Faye because she’s been playing well for Aberdeen,” said Beard.

“It was an innocuous challenge and her own player made contact with her so we’re desperately disappointed because she was excellent since she’s been here. She was looking really, really sharp and we were looking forward to seeing how the first six months at Aberdeen would help her kick on, playing week in, week out.”

“We’ll rally around her, we’ll be there for her and support her to get her through the rehabilitation as quick as she can. With these types of injuries the first thing is accepting that it’s happened and what the journey ahead is going to be. Faye is very calm and relaxed in most situations anyway so I think that side of her personality will help her massively.”

We’re sending our well wishes to Faye as she begins her rehabilitation.