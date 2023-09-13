Katie Stengel Departs Liverpool Women for Gotham FC in Permanent Deal

Following a short-term loan that saw 31-year-old Liverpool FC Women’s Katie Stengel join New York’s Gotham FC on a two-month loan in July, the American-born striker has today completed a permanent transfer to the National Women’s Soccer League side.

Stengel joined the Reds in January of 2022, reuniting with manager Matt Beard following a season together with the Boston Breakers in 2017, and helping the side to earn promotion back to the Women’s Super League and scoring nine goals in 15 appearances.

Back in the top flight and starting the season with the Reds in 2022-23, Stengel scored 10 goals in 27 appearances in the WSL before joining Gotham on loan in July. That loan deal expired on September 3rd, with many expecting a permanent deal to follow.

It’s taken about ten days but in the end that’s exactly what has happened, with Stengel officially moving on permanently today for an undisclosed fee. While on loan, Stengel had already scored three goals in six appearances for her new club in the NWSL.