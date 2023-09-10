Liverpool FC Women Sign Striker Sophie Roman Haug

The Liverpool FC Women got a lot of business done early in the offseason, bringing in six new players to strengthen the squad. Manager Matt Beard mentioned that the Reds were still looking to add a piece to the attack in recent weeks, alluding to additional business to be done.

Liverpool unveiled their seventh signing of the season earlier in the week, announcing the signing of 24 year old Norwegian striker Sophie Roman Haug. The Reds brought in Haug from Roma in a transfer of an undisclosed fee. The fact that Liverpool paid what is assumed to be a relatively sizeable transfer fee is a sign of the newfound commitment to the Women’s squad.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” said Haug after being announced by the club.

“I feel like it was the right next step for me. I got a really good impression of the club and I believe they’re building something big here and I would really like to be a part of it. It’s a club with a lot of long traditions and with a lot of ambition. I really hope this season to be able to contribute with a lot of goals and I have a lot of faith that the team will do a great season.

“I’m excited to be able to play in what could be the biggest league in the world too. If we get off to a good start and get momentum, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

The signing of Haug was complicated by the FIFA Women’s World Cup, where the striker shined for the Norwegians. She knocked in a hat trick against the Philippines, but the Norwegians failed to advance out of the group stages. Despite not doing as well as hoped as a team, Haug still felt it was a valuable learning experience.

“It was my first World Cup, it didn’t go quite as we hoped, but for me personally as an experience it was very important and it’s one I’ll take on and use ahead. For me to be able to contribute with three goals was a big experience which I’m really proud of.”

Manager Matt Beard revealed that the striker was a player Liverpool have been tracking for quite some time. For his part, he’s excited to have a player with a nose for goal.

“Sophie’s a player we’ve been monitoring for a few years now, even back to her time in Norway.” She’s a fantastic goalscorer, her movement in the box is good and she can score all types of goals.

“She obviously had a really good World Cup, coming on the back of being at Roma and being part of a team which won the league. At 24, I think we’re getting Sophie at a really good time and she’s just what we needed – a proven goalscorer who is still hungry to continue to develop and progress her game.”