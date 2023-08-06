Katie Stengel Scores And Earns Player Of The Match Honors For Gotham FC

The Liverpool FC Women’s team started preseason this past week, but one of their key players is currently missing. Katie Stengel is getting her preseason work while on loan with NJ/NY Gotham FC until September 3rd. She joined on the short term loan during the for the duration of the NWSL Challenge Cup while Gotham FC had players with the US Women’s National Team at the FIFA World Cup.

For the second time in four matches with the club, Stengel found the back of the net. Playing against the North Carolina Courage, Stengel recovered a deflected ball at the top of the box in the 16th minute. She showed off some nifty footwork to turn back towards the goal and then jink her way past two defenders before wrong-footing the goalkeeper with her left-footed strike.

Stengel’s goal proved to be the match winner, though Gotham FC did tack on a second goal in the second half. Besides the goal, Stengel again put forth a strong over all performance, and was voted the Player of the Match for her efforts.

With the win, Gotham FC sit second in their group with 10 points from 5 matches. North Carolina Courage tops the group with 11 points, but they have played one more match. Stengel and Gotham FC will be back in action on Wednesday against bottom-dwellers Orlando Pride.