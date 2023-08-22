Liverpool FC Women To Host Merseyside Derby At Anfield

For the second year running, Liverpool have announced that the LFC Women will host Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield. The match is slated to take place at 2pm local time on Sunday October 15 while the Premier League is on a break for international fixtures.

Last season, over 27,000 supporters showed up to Anfield on a Sunday evening to watch Everton breeze their way to a 3-0 win over the Reds in just their second match of the season. It was a record crown for the LFC Women in their return to the WSL after two seasons in the FA Women’s Championship.

Liverpool made great strides over the course of the rest of their season, finishing seventh in the table, just one spot behind their local rivals. Manager Matt Beard is hoping the buzz around the finish to their season and some exciting new signings, coupled with the excitement of a thrilling World Cup that saw England advance to the finals will see another large, and hopefully record breaking, crowd on hand.

“It’s a fantastic game for us to look forward to,” said Beard. “I’m sure everyone has been thrilled to watch England do so well in the World Cup so this is a wonderful opportunity for the fans to come together for a massive game right here on Merseyside. Anfield was a terrific experience with a wonderful crowd last year and of course we’ll be looking to draw upon the experience of last year and learn from that.”