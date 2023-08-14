Ceri Holland Signs Contract Extension With Liverpool FC Women

If you’ve paid any attention to the Liverpool FC Women the past couple of seasons, you’ll know just how important Ceri Holland has been to the club’s success. The all-action midfielder has provided steel in the midfield, and has shown a penchant for popping up in key areas in the attack as well.

Earlier this summer, there were rumors that both Juventus and Atletico Madrid were keen and enticing Holland to make a move over to the continent. In the face of interest of such a key cog, Liverpool were able to instead sign Holland to a contract extension.

“I’m really excited to continue my journey here, it’s been fantastic since I arrived two-and-a-half years ago, so to continue my journey here and to be a part of the project for the next two years is fantastic,” said Holland after her new deal was announced.

“It just feels like home here. Since I arrived, I’ve absolutely loved it. The connection we have with the fans is unbelievable so [the aim is] just to continue that and hopefully continue what we’re starting here. I think we’re starting something very, very exciting and to continue that journey through into the training facility and everything that’s being put into the club now in terms of investment, I think is really exciting. We’ve signed some talented players so it’s exciting where the team is headed after a really positive season last year. We obviously want to build on that, continue to grow and challenge that top group now.”

Manager Matt Beard was understandably excited to have tied such a key player down. Beard highlighted Hollands versatility and growing influence in the side as some of the reasons for the extension.

“Ceri’s progression last year was fantastic,” said Beard. “When we were in the Championship she was playing in a different system, in a 3-4-3, which was a slightly different role than she was used to.”

“For Wales she was playing full-back, she was playing wide, so she had a lot to take on that year. When she came back in last year it was as if everything clicked into place and I felt, especially in the second half of the season, she was absolutely outstanding. She deserves this new contract and she’s definitely a key part of our plans going forward.”