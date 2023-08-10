Official: Jasmine Matthews Signs Contract Extension With Liverpool

Center-back Jasmine Matthews has signed a contract extension with Liverpool Women for the incoming season. Matthews is in her second spell with the Reds. She arrived back at the club from Bristol City in 2021. She helped Matt Beard and the team dominate in their second season in the Championship to win promotion back to the WSL.

She was started in 18 games of last season when they successfully navigated the tricky business of surviving in the top flight. The 30-year-old player has impressed the manager with her versatility and willingness to play as both defender and defensive midfielder.

Regarding Matthews, Beard said, “Jas is our Rolls Royce. She’s a gifted footballer. She’s got a wonderful left foot and gets herself out of many situations you wouldn’t expect! She’s a great person, she’s a great defender and with the ball at her feet she’s excellent.”

Matthews herself expressed happiness in getting the opportunity to lengthen her stay and continue pushing forward in the WSL.

“I’m extremely happy. When Matt spoke to me, it was a no-brainer to extend my deal here,” she said.

“I really like it here, we’re really settled. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming. We’re all friends, we all get on so well. I think Matt has to take a lot of credit for that – the people he brings in are just good people.”

For all that people were sure Jürgen Klopp and the men’s side would do a lot of business in this summer transfer window, it’s the women who have brought in six new players and secured the futures of several others.

These moves continue the trend of the owners to, put bluntly, actually give a crap about the women’s side. Now that the Reds landed solidly midtable upon their return, the next few season will be about pushing forward and gaining experience and success in the WSL.