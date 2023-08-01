Gemma Bonner Excited And Ready As Liverpool FC Women Kick Off Preseason

The Liverpool FC Women may not be kicking off their WSL season until the beginning of October due to the FIFA World Cup this summer, but the players not involved in the tournament reported for preseason on Monday. Veteran defender Gemma Bonner feels like the positive finish to last season, where the Reds won 5 of their last 7 matches, has the players relishing the return to training.

“I think the way we finished last season, we ended on a positive in terms of the performances,” she told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I think we were almost frustrated the season ended when it did so I hope we can build on that. We’ve got new players coming in that have really strengthened the squad.”

Liverpool have added six new players to the squad this offseason after the signing of midfielder Marie Höbinger was announced early on Monday. Matt Beard has brought in goalkeeper Teagan Micah, central defenders Grace Fisk and Jenna Clark, and attacking players Mia Enderby and Natasha Flint. Outside of Micah, who is with Australia at the World Cup, the rest of the new signings will have a full two months of training and friendlies to get integrated into the squad. Bonner feels everyone is excited and ready to go for the long preseason.

“We’ve got a long time together in pre-season. We’re going away and have some great friendlies lined up so it will hopefully prepare us well for the start of a new season. It’s exciting. I think it’s almost new beginnings for everyone. Obviously there’s a lot of new players coming in but everyone’s excited and ready to go.”

One interesting note is that the LFC Women will be training at the AXA Training Center in Kirkby this preseason alongside the Men’s team. The club purchased Melwood back as a permanent home for the Women’s team and Academy, but the facilities are currently undergoing renovations.

“Kirkby has got special memories,” said Bonner of the current training situation.

“When I first came to the club first time round, this is where we trained and it’s where I had my signing photo so it’s pretty special coming back. I’m excited to see Melwood which we’ve obviously got in the works. It’s really exciting for us as a group and it’s where we’re striving to be.”

For now, however, the focus is squarely on putting in the work to get ready after a strong return to the WSL. Bonner is bullish on the Reds, and knows the expectations are to fight to be in the top part of the table.

“We know we’ve got a lot of hard work to put in but I’m sure this group will be ready. It’s an exciting group that we’ve got. We’ve got a lot of young players that have come in and are excited to learn and prove themselves in the league. As a team we were happy how we finished last year but we’ve also got to go one better this year.”