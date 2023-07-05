Official: Liverpool Women Sign Striker Natasha Flint

Following a successful 2022-23 campaign that saw Liverpool Women finish comfortably mid-table in the FA Women’s Super League, the Reds are looking to improve over the offseason and push towards the top end of the table in the year ahead.

Closing the gap on the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and the Manchester clubs won’t be easy, but after being accused of letting the women’s team languish in the past at least there seems to be some level of ambition on that side over the past year or two.

To help with those aspirations, the club have today announced the signing of 26-year-old striker Natasha Flint, who spent last season on loan with Celtic from Leicester City and brings a career tally of 99 goals in 145 games so far with her to the Reds.

“It feels amazing,” Flint said of her decision to join up with Liverpool and manager Matt Beard ahead of the 2023-23 campaign. “No other words, I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully I can bring here what I had at Leicester and hopefully bring some goals.

“I think my time at Celtic has developed me massively and, speaking to Matt, he thinks I can do that even more here. I think so too. I’ve got an eye for goal, I’d say I’m quite a strong player and technical as well, so my aim for Liverpool is to bring the goals.”

Flint will wear number 26 for the Reds, and she and her new teammates have their first confirmed friendly of the 2023-24 pre-season on August 20th against Birmingham, with the FAWSL season set to kick off on the weekend of the 29th of September.