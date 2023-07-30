Liverpool FC Women’s Goalkeeper Faye Kirby Joins Aberdeen On Loan

When the Liverpool FC Women signed Australian international Teagan Micah earlier this summer, the Reds had a glut of goalkeepers. Rachael Laws, Faye Kirby, and Eartha Cummings were already on the roster, with Laws the regular starter the last two seasons and Kirby getting several starts at the tail end of last season.

With Micah expected to earn the starting gloves, Liverpool have agreed to send Faye Kirby on loan to newly promoted Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen for the first half of the season. At just 19 years old, Kirby has plenty of potential and will get invaluable starting experience with Aberdeen rather than serving as a back up with Liverpool.

Aberdeen manager Clinton Lancaster is excited to have a player of Kirby’s caliber in the squad. He’s hoping her signing will help on the pitch as well as excite the fan base.

“I am delighted to bring Faye to Aberdeen. She has been in the youth teams at Everton before moving to Liverpool where she played in the FA Women’s Super League”, said Lancaster.

“As well as her domestic experience, she is an England International. To bring someone of Faye’s experience and ability to the club is fantastic. I hope Faye’s arrival will excite the fans and demonstrate how the club is progressing ahead of the new season kicking off.”

Kirby is excited for the chance to be a regular starter. The England youth international will have the chance to elevate her game at a critical point in her career.

“I’m excited for this new challenge and I feel like I could really develop here and take my game to the next level. It’s an exciting time to be joining the club and I’m looking forward to getting started.”