Women’s World Cup Round-Up: Japan Advances while Republic of Ireland Stalls

Japan and the Republic of Ireland are both two games into the group stage with very different results. Fuka Nagano and Japan secured their place in the round of 16 with a victory against Costa Rica. Nagano came on in the second half to ensure the win after the two goals were scored.

Japan won the match 2-0 following an even bigger 5-0 victory against Zambia in game one. Their final game is against first place Spain to see who will win group C.

However, there’s a less rosy outlook for Niamh Fahey and her Republic of Ireland team. They were unlucky enough to be put into the group of death with Canada, Australia, and Nigeria. They gave away a lead against Canada on Wednesday to lose 2-1. Before that, they fell to hosts Australia in the opening match.

They sit at the bottom of group B with Nigeria left to play. They’re not numerically out of the running yet, but their chances of advancing aren’t looking great. They have no points, so they’d need to beat Nigeria and then hope that Canada beats Australia in what will likely be one of the biggest games in the group stage.