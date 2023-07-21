Official: Liverpool Women Sign Grace Fisk

Matt Beard has brought over a player who previously played for him at West Ham United to shore up Liverpool’s defenses. Grace Fisk is a center-back and becomes Liverpool’s fifth signing of the summer. She’ll wear the number four shirt.

It was a steal too, as Fisk turned down a new contract with the Hammers and Liverpool acquired her services on a free transfer. She becomes the latest in a long line of players to leave the club so far this summer.

Her top flight experience will come in handy to help shore up Liverpool’s defense in the coming season. Last season, Fisk made 20 appearances for West Ham. She had 84 total appearances in her time on the team, making her the third most capped player in West Ham United Women history.

Though Fisk has been called up to the England senior team once, she is not capped. That means that she’ll have no risk of injury in the Women’s World Cup this month.

About her move north, Fisk said, “Beardy, the way he talks and the way he’s so passionate about Liverpool, the players and the whole project, made my decision for me and I think he can really help me develop and push me on to be the best player I can,” she said.

“I love being part of a team, it’s one of the main reasons I play football, I love that feeling of winning together, of training together, and Beardy is really good at bringing everyone together in that. And speaking to the girls, I think Liverpool has that feeling already and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

She didn’t mention anywhere that her former West Ham manager Paul Konchesky talked about his amazing time on Merseyside, but I’m guessing that goes without saying.