Liverpool To Face Arsenal In Opening Match Of Barclay’s Women’s Super League

It is midsummer, less than a week away from the Women’s World Cup kicking off, and we finally know who, where, and when the Liverpool Women will start their season. The full fixture list can be viewed on the club website, but it looks the Reds will be facing another big team to kick things off.

The Barclay’s Women’s Super League kicks off uncharacteristically late this upcoming season to account for the late World Cup this summer, as the Premier League will be well underway by the time the Women kick off. The final will be played on August 20th, thus the late start will give the women time to return to their clubs and experience some sort of a preseason following the tournament.

(Believe me, I thought it was weird at first too).

Liverpool will be starting their season south at the Emirates Stadium (!!!) to play Arsenal on Sunday October 1st, while their first home match will be against Aston Villa Women at Prenton Park the following week. The next installment of the Merseyside Derby will be held at Prenton Park on October 15th, with Everton traveling across the water - and here’s hoping that location changes to Anfield.

The season will end away as well, with the Red Women traveling to Leicester City to hopefully cap off another successful season staying in the WSL and even a return to the Champions League.

New signings Mia Enderby, Jenna Clark, and Teagan Micah will have plenty of time to integrate into the squad, as well as a little more time for loaned away Katie Stengel to get some more goals under her belt before returning to Merseyside. Also plenty of time for maybe another signing or two (considering we lost a lot of players this season) to get ready to cement our place in the top flight.

Season tickets are currently on sale for £60 (roughly $78 USD) and are a direct way to support the Women’s team - this writer has been a season ticket holder for years now and highly recommends it.