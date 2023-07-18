Liverpool FC Women Sign Aussie Goalkeeper Teagan Micah

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Liverpool FC Women as they have unveiled the bulk of their summer signings. The latest to be announced is goalkeeper Teagan Micah, who joins the Reds after leaving FC Rosengård in Sweden.

At 25 years old, Micah is just entering the early peak years for a goalkeeper. Despite that, she has significant starting experience at a very high level. Liverpool manager Matt Beard feels that experience will serve Micah well as she transitions to the WSL.

“We feel we’re getting Teagan at a very good time – at the peak of her career – and we’re looking forward to working with her,” said Beard.

“The fact that she’s won titles, played for big clubs, played in Champions League games, she’s experienced different things even at a young age for a goalkeeper – that experience will be invaluable and hopefully we’ll be able to draw on that throughout the course of the season.”

Micah will immediately be challenging for a starting spot with a trio of other players. Rachael Laws, the incumbent starter, will be 33 this season and struggled at times during Liverpool’s return to the WSL. Faye Kirby is talented but young at just 19 years old, and probably needs seasoning before being a regular starter. Eartha Cumings struggled to make it on the field for Liverpool last season. Beard says it will be an open competition for the starting gloves, noting that Micah has different attributes to the other goalkeepers in the squad.

“Pre-season is a clean slate, last season has gone now, so you rip that up and start again. We want to have two or three players for each position. It’s important we have that competition. She’s completely different to the goalkeepers we’ve got and she’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”

For Teagan Micah, the chance to play for a big club in one of the top leagues in the world was just too enticing of an opportunity to pass up. She feels there is a great vibe about the club, and noted the level of investment in the team as a factor.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Micah in a previously recorded interview (she’s currently in Australia preparing for the World Cup).

“It’s Liverpool Football Club, so it’s massive and I’m just really excited for this next chapter in my career. Having good chats with Matt and Pottsy [Joe Potts], the ’keeper coach, I got a really good vibe from them, and it’s such a good club with a lot of history to it.

“For me, it was also about getting into the WSL – I know it’s turning into the best league in the world. To be able to compete against the best players in the world is really important for myself, for my career. I can just see this club is going places, it’s investing, so there are a lot of good factors coming together.”

Micah will have to wait until after the World Cup in her home country before joining the club for preseason. She’s excited to help solidify the already strong Liverpool fan base in Australia as well as help push the club forward to challenge for Champions League.

“Liverpool are a massive club around the world, so hopefully with another Aussie at the club they can get around it even more. I hope I can help take us to the next level and hopefully cement us as a Champions League team in the years to come. I’m just proper excited, really stoked to be here and can’t wait to get to work after the World Cup.”