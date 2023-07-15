Official: Liverpool Women Sign Mia Enderby From Sheffield United Women

On Thursday, Liverpool Women officially announced the signing of 18-year-old Mia Enderby to the club. The 18-year-old previously played in the Championship for Sheffield United.

Enderby is a rising attacking star. 2022-23 was her breakout year in the second tier, making 19 appearances and scoring an impressive nine goals for her team. This is a smart move for Liverpool, who struggled last season when faced with star Leanne Kiernan’s season-ending injury. The void up front was keenly felt, but Enderby could be the beginning of a longer-term solution to that problem.

Enderby will wear the number 13 shirt. On joining Liverpool and her big step up to the WSL, she told the official site, “It’s like a dream come true. Ever since I was young I’ve wanted to play in the WSL. When I used to talk to my mum, I’d say all I wanted to be was a footballer and my dream was to become the best I can be for my club and my country.

“I’m just really honoured and really pleased and it’s a big moment for me and my family.”

Last season was about survival in the first tier for Reds, while next season will be about building on that solid foundation to begin remaking Liverpool into contenders in the WSL moving forward.

With the Women’s World Cup about to start, it will be trickier to finalize any potential transfers. At only 18-years-old, Enderby has represented the England National Team at the U19 level, and is available to jump into training with the team.