Liverpool FC Women Sign Lifelong Red Jenna Clark

The Liverpool FC Women’s offseason is getting into full flow now as the Reds announced their second signing. Just five days after unveiling striker Natasha Flint as the first incoming player of the summer, manager Matt Beard announced that the Reds had secured the signing of defender Jenna Clark.

Just 21 years old, Clark has been a regular for top Scottish side Glasgow City for five seasons, amassing 137 appearances. Clark has also made six appearances for the Scottish national team. Matt Beard revealed that Liverpool had been scouting Clark for quite some time ahead of the move.

“We’ve been monitoring Jenna for probably two years now so we’ve had to be patient. But to watch her progress over the last year, with Champions League football and breaking into the Scottish national team as well – she’s still young, still got plenty of potential and plenty to learn.”

A young defender with a lot of starting experience and room to grow is a great starting point as Liverpool look to get younger at the center back position. Clark has the added benefit of using her height to great advantage on set plays, and has proven to be a goal scoring threat as well according to Beard.

“She’s an exciting signing for us, especially in both boxes, defensively and attacking. First and foremost, she’s a great defender, comfortable playing off both feet, but she’s a threat in the box. Ten goals last year from center back is a great return.”

For Clark, the move to Liverpool is a literal dream come true. The Scottish defender grew up watching the Reds thanks to her father following Kenny Dalglish to the club in the 70s.

“It’s a bit surreal just now. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet but it feels amazing”, said Clark after signing her contract.

“My dad’s always been a Liverpool fan, as soon as Kenny Dalglish came here, so growing up there was only one team for me to support. I was here last year, my Christmas present from my girlfriend was an Anfield stadium tour, so to be here as a player and not just a fan is amazing.”

While the move to Liverpool is a dream, Clark is very appreciative of where she came from. She paid homage to the team that developed her into the player she is today before making the move to become a Red.

“I played at Glasgow City for five years and they helped develop me massively as a player and got me to where I am today, at this massive club. For my first club outside Scotland to be the one I’ve supported my whole life just puts a big smile on my face, as you can see.”

While Clark has been a regular for Glasgow City, including playing in Champions League fixtures, she is still focused on growing as a player. She spoke about

“Matt has been very open about what he likes about me and where he sees me developing and where he sees me fitting into this team. Having conversations with him makes me excited about developing as a player and my future as a player here. I’m excited to get started and prove myself in this league and in this team.”

While defending is her first priority, Clark is still hoping to chip in on the offensive side. The towering defender of undetermined height (seriously, the only place listing a height is 5’6”, which is very obviously wrong) is looking to continue her trend of being a threat on offensive set pieces.

“I’m quite tall so my stature helps in the game. I’m quite calm as a defender and last season was probably my best in terms of scoring goals so I’m hoping to build on that for sure.”