Loan Watch: Stengel Scores in NWSL Win

There are players who absolutely should have a nap and ignore that advice, and then there are players who absolutely should have a nap and do the exact opposite of a nap. Katie Stengel—who’s decided that a full season in the FA Women’s Super League isn’t enough—is spending her summer playing at Gotham City (presumably filling in while Lynn Williams is taking on the rest of the world in Australia/New Zealand).

The American forward played with several teams in the NWSL before she moved to Liverpool from Houston Dash in 2022. She’s since made her mark for the Reds and scored ten goals for the team in the last season. Stengel was particularly important for the side after Leanne Kiernan’s early season injury and the sudden turn in Liverpool’s luck (and number of goals).

Stengel’s netted the winner for Gotham FC on her debut on Sunday. Gotham was already 1-0 up against Portland Thorns after a goal from Allie Long in the 21st minute and the game continued to be a nail-biter when Stengel was able to head the ball into goal after Bella Bixby punched the ball directly into her path.

New signing Katie Stengel gets a second for Gotham ( @NWSL)pic.twitter.com/4c7fcz5zJJ — AllForXI (@AllForXI) July 9, 2023

The Thorns managed to get a single goal in, but Gotham FC (and Stengel) took home the points when the final whistle blew.

It’s good to see Stengel excel in different situations, but hopefully she’ll get some amount of rest before her loan period is up on September 3.