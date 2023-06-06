 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Koivisto To Kearns Proves To Be Pivotal Combination For The Liverpool FC Women

The right back assisted the midfielder on three goals, the second highest tally of goals assisted by the same players in the league. They were all important goals, too, giving Liverpool the lead in each instance in matches they went on to win.

By Cruyff Turns Anonymous
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

While the Liverpool FC Women scored goals for fun in their run to the FA Women’s Championship in 2021-22, they found it much harder sledding to create offensive output in the WSL this past season. Despite only averaging a goal a game, good for 9th best offensive output in a 12 team league, Liverpool finished comfortably 7th in the table. Essentially, when they scored goals, they tended to be really important goals.

Two of Liverpool’s best performers from this past season, Missy Bo Kearns and Emma Koivisto, combined for three separate goals, with the wing back setting up the midfielder for tallies against Reading, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City. That was the second highest total of goals created between the same two players in the league, according to Andrew Beasley on Liverpoolfc.com. Only three other duos in the league managed to combine for more, with each of them working together to create four goals.

More importantly, each of the goals the Koivisto assisted for Kearns proved to be match winners. With Liverpool winning three matches on the season, fully half of them came with the Koivisto-to-Kearns combination being the decisive factor. Combining for three match-winning goals was the highest such combination in the league.

