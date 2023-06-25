Liverpool Defender Rhiannon Roberts Joins Spanish Club Real Betis

Rhiannon Roberts has officially found her new club.

The 32 year old Welsh international announced this week that she is moving on to Spanish first division side Real Betis for the upcoming season.

Roberts recently left Liverpool at the expiration of her contract after five years and 92 appearances all over the pitch. She signed from Doncaster Belle Rovers in 2018 and was part of the side that was relegated in 2020, and won promotion in the 2021-2022 season back to the FA WSL.

“I’ve been here for quite a while and I’m going to miss the girls, the fans, everyone so, so much, but it has been an absolute pleasure to play for this club,” Roberts told the club website at her last match of the season.

“I’ve played under four different managers, it has been up and down but I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

She’s not the first Liverpool player to move to the Spanish club either, as Real Betis eventually became the home of forward Rinsola Babajide after a time of controversy. Babajide, though, recently announced she was leaving the Spanish club for a destination currently unknown.

Everyone at the club and at TLO Towers wishes Razza the best of luck in her new journey abroad.