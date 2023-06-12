Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan Called Into Ireland’s Provisional World Cup Squad

With the WSL season wrapped up, there are several current players from the Liverpool FC Women’s squad who are looking forward to pushing to make the World Cup squad for their national teams. Two of those players, Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan, have made it past the first hurdle after being named to the 30 player provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland National Team.

Both players will face a tough task to make the final team, however, after injury plagued seasons for Liverpool. Kiernan, who was in the ascendency after scoring 13 goals for the Reds in their run to the FA Women’s Championship in 2021-22, saw her season cut cruelly short this year after sustaining an ankle injury from a bad tackle in the first match of the season. The 24 year old striker required surgery to repair the injury, and was only able to return for the penultimate match of the season in May.

While Kiernan was a younger player just breaking into being a regular for the national team, Niamh Fahey has been a mainstay for the Republic of Ireland. The 35 year old has been a fixture in the center of defense for her country over the years, but she missed out on 10 matches for Liverpool this past season with a hip injury. She was able to make a return for the last two matches of the season.

Along with the two current Liverpool players, outgoing squad member Megan Campbell and her infamous long throw in was also called into the provisional squad. Like the other two players, she missed significant action to finish out the WSL season, and will be looking to make an impression with not much time to reach fitness while knocking off the rust.