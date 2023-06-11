Liverpool FC Women Working To Bolster Attack, Central Defense, And Goalkeeper

The Liverpool FC Women have just finished off their first season back in the WSL, and it had to be considered an unqualified success all things considered. The Reds largely kept themselves out of the relegation battle, and finished a comfortable 7th in the table. While manager Matt Beard was ultimately happy with how his squad finished up, it will take some work to build a team capable of accomplishing his next goal, qualifying for European competition.

While the midfield seems largely settled after a mid-season revamp, the attack and central defense are areas for improvement. While Liverpool have quality in attack, they have three important players in Leanne Kiernan, Shanice van de Sanden, and Melissa Lawley who missed significant chunks of time this last season. It should come as no surprise that the Reds struggled to score goals last season with so many players missing. In addition, of the current attackers on the squad, only Kiernan can be considered in the prime of her career, with all the other options 29 or older entering next season.

BBC journalist Emma Sanders reported that Beard and his backroom staff have begun the process of finding some younger options in the attack. According to Sanders, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mia Enderby from Sheffield United. The 18 year old, who can play from a wide position or through the middle, finished as the second highest scorer with 7 goals in the FA Women’s Championship. She was also called in to the England U19 set up this past year.

Enderby represents a player with bags of potential, but may require some time to make the jump to the next level at such a young age. For a potentially more immediate return, Liverpool have also made inquiries about AC Milan striker Martina Piemonte according to Sanders. The 25 year old Italian had a breakout season, leading her team with 13 goals and 4 assists in Serie A. Liverpool will face a challenge to sign Piemonte, with Everton also in the mix.

Like the attack, Liverpool are looking to get younger in central defense as well. Matt Beard has a lot of experience in Niamh Fahey, Gemma Bonner, and Jasmine Matthews, but all three of those players are over 30. Sanders has said that the Reds are one of the teams interested in Scottish defender Jenna Clark. The 21 year old was a key player in Glasgow City’s title-winning season, with Clark scoring 8 goals across 27 matches for her squad. She is also a part of the Scottish National Team. It is rumored that Liverpool face competition from other WSL teams, as well as from Spain and Germany.

A final area that Liverpool seem to be targeting early in the summer is goalkeeper. Liverpool’s top two options are 32 year old Rachael Laws and 19 year old Faye Kirby. Laws has been the mainstay in net for the past, and Kirby filled in for a three game stretch this past season while Laws was out injured. While both keepers had their moments, they were also prone to some mistakes. According to Emma Sanders, Liverpool have expressed interest in Australian National Team goalkeeper Teagan Micah. The 25 year old Australian was the first string goalkeeper for her national team when they finished 4th in the Tokyo Olympics. She sustained a terrible concussion while in net for FC Rosengard in a Champion’s League match this past winter. With the World Cup looming, Micah has recently stated that she is finally feeling back to normal. If Liverpool were to sign the Aussie goalkeeper, it would likely be to take over as the starter in net.

Liverpool have a long way to go to compete with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City on a weekly basis, but the players they are being linked with seem to be a step in the right direction. With a solid first season back in the WSL and the purchase of Melwood as a permanent training facility, Liverpool finally seem to have some consistent momentum building.