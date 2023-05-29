Beard and LFCW Look to 2023-24 Season: “It’s About Bridging That Gap”

This past weekend marked the end of the 2022-23 club football season for both Liverpool’s Men’s and Women’s teams, and in some ways it’s the latter who will be able to look back on the year that was with more broadly positive feelings.

In their first year back in the top flight, LFCW secured a solid mid-table finish, one that can give Matt Beard’s side a platform for the future as they seek to close the gap on Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea and Manchester United.

“It has been a long season and I’m pleased with what we achieved,” Beard reflected following Saturday’s final day defeat to United. “We have beaten two out of the top four sides here at Prenton Park and not many teams do that.

“We had numerous issues injury-wise, which I think had a big impact in most of the season. It’s little things like players only being available for certain minutes, it has been a tough year on that front, especially at the top end of the pitch.

“But we can be pleased with what we have achieved. Not many teams who come up from the Championship finish seventh. If you look at Manchester United who were fighting for the title, it has taken them four years to get to this point.”

Liverpool have often been less wiling to invest in the women’s game than their rivals for silverware on the men’s side as well as local rivals Everton, but following Beard’s return and their promotion there have been some positive signs.

The real proof regarding their seriousness to field a competitive side will come over the next few months, and while a title challenge next season is unlikely, the goal must be to at least show signs they’re willing and able to close the gap.

“From our end it’s about bridging that gap again next season and making sure we improve on this year,” Beard added. Following the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand this summer, the FAWSL 2023-24 season kicks off on September 29th.