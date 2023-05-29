Trio Of Liverpool FC Women Win Player Of The Year Awards

A season after comfortably winning the FA Women’s Championship to earn promotion back to the WSL, the Liverpool FC Women showed the more than deserved to be in the top flight. Matt Beard’s side found their identity late in the fall, and finished the season with a series of strong performances against some of the top sides in the league to finish 7th in the table.

One of the keys to Liverpool’s success was the strong midfield play of Missy Bo Kearns and Ceri Holland. Both players were recognized for their play on the pitch with postseason awards.

Affectionally known as the Scouser in the team, Bo Kearns showed an improved engine to go along with her tenacity in the press and dead ball ability. In a team that struggled to score, Kearns finished with four goals, good to be tied for second highest on the team. Her play earned her a share of the Young Player of the Year award at the Women’s Football Awards. She shared the accolades with Chelsea’s Lauren James.

“I’m over the moon to win the award,” said Kearns. “Thanks to everyone who voted - it’s great to win it alongside Lauren, who has been my mate since U15 level at England. “

“Each nominee is a friend and someone I have played with and it just shows how far the game is going and how much youth talent is out there. It’s unbelievable to see. It’s a proud moment for my family and hopefully I can keep kicking on and achieving things.”

Kearns’ midfield compatriot Ceri Holland was also sensational over the course of the season. She was a steadfast presence, always running her socks off while never shying away from a tackle. Holland added some offensive omph to her arsenal this year, finishing tied with Bo Kearns on four goals in the league. For her efforts, Holland was named Liverpool’s Player of the Season as voted on by the rest of the squad.

“Thanks for your fantastic support this season, Reds,” said Holland. “It’s been absolutely incredible, your support home and away, we’ve heard you all the way through the season.

“It’s great to be voted Players’ Player of the Year by my teammates – an absolute honour to win that award. We can’t wait to see you all next season. Up the Reds.”

While Liverpool fielded a mostly veteran squad for most of the season, 19 year old goalkeeper Faye Kirby announced herself after stepping in for an injured Rachael Laws towards the end of the season. In matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa, Kirby made some massive saves, finishing with a 50% save rate against three of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kirby was voted on as Liverpool’s Young Player of the Season.