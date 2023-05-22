 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool Women In 3-3 Thriller Against Villa

Stengel gets a double, and Liverpool Offside’s very own get to watch it

By rbhasker
Aston Villa v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Here’s everything that’s happened in order of importance:

  1. Leanne Kiernan is back from her injury
  2. Liverpool walked away from Birmingham with a point
  3. Katie Stengel got a brace
  4. Members of Liverpool Offside were captured on camera celebrating the non-Stengel Liverpool goal (from Natasha Dowie).

Presumably they’ll write about the actual experience of being at the game, so let’s focus instead on the other stuff that mattered:

Villa managed to get on the board first with a 7th minute goal from Kirsty Hanson, but Liverpool rallied well and by the 40th minute had scored two: one from Stengel and another from Natasha Dowie (see above for wild celebrations that are definitely worth discussing in detail). Rachel Daly scored an equaliser for Villa before the first half ended, and both Stengel and Hanson managed to score a third goal each in the second half.

Stengel’s second goal especially was a masterclass in team play, and one that you should definitely watch on replay if you haven’t seen it already:

It was frustrating to see Liverpool walk away with only a point (yet another away game that Liverpool have failed to win this season), but it’s still worth celebrating the return of Leanne Kiernan after 245 days of injury recovery.

Kiernan posted a special message for the fans celebrating her return.

She’ll be back again next week when Liverpool take on Manchester United in their last game of the season.

