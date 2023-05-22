Liverpool Women In 3-3 Thriller Against Villa

Here’s everything that’s happened in order of importance:

Leanne Kiernan is back from her injury Liverpool walked away from Birmingham with a point Katie Stengel got a brace Members of Liverpool Offside were captured on camera celebrating the non-Stengel Liverpool goal (from Natasha Dowie).

You absolutely love to see it. pic.twitter.com/51qrUBLtDf — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 21, 2023

Presumably they’ll write about the actual experience of being at the game, so let’s focus instead on the other stuff that mattered:

Villa managed to get on the board first with a 7th minute goal from Kirsty Hanson, but Liverpool rallied well and by the 40th minute had scored two: one from Stengel and another from Natasha Dowie (see above for wild celebrations that are definitely worth discussing in detail). Rachel Daly scored an equaliser for Villa before the first half ended, and both Stengel and Hanson managed to score a third goal each in the second half.

Stengel’s second goal especially was a masterclass in team play, and one that you should definitely watch on replay if you haven’t seen it already:

That third goal though ‍ pic.twitter.com/2udyas7cwj — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 21, 2023

It was frustrating to see Liverpool walk away with only a point (yet another away game that Liverpool have failed to win this season), but it’s still worth celebrating the return of Leanne Kiernan after 245 days of injury recovery.

Kiernan posted a special message for the fans celebrating her return.

She’ll be back again next week when Liverpool take on Manchester United in their last game of the season.